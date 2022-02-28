Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $13.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
In other news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE SHO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.54. 206,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,312. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 175.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.