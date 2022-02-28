Homrich & Berg Has $450,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Aflac were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 64,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,625,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $66.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

