Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

NYSE DELL traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.71. 71,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,637. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.27.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

