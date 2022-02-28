Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.
NYSE DELL traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.71. 71,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,190,637. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $61.54.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.27.
In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.