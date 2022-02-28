First Command Bank Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

First Command Bank acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,055.6% during the second quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,493 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.61. 1,807,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,358,055. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $57.50 and a one year high of $138.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.97.
