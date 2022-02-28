First Command Bank Sells 1,275 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Command Bank reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after buying an additional 312,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.54. 116,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,303,134. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

