First Command Bank Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 182,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,668. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

