First Command Bank Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $46.00. The company had a trading volume of 188,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,926. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.