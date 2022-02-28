Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.810-$8.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

Shares of CRI traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.73. 13,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,282. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 30.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRI shares. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carter’s from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Carter’s by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Carter’s by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Carter’s by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after acquiring an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.