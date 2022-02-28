WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,156,890,000 after buying an additional 254,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,065,733,000 after buying an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,430. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $270.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,008. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.40 and its 200 day moving average is $252.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

