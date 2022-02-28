WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 167 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in ONEOK by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ONEOK by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 79,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ONEOK by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,807,000 after purchasing an additional 389,356 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.19. 95,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

