Unified Trust Company N.A. Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $10,871,578. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $23.86 on Monday, reaching $3,051.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3,155.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,320.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

