UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $330.24 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 154.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695,661 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.75% of Veeva Systems worth $330,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.17.

Shares of VEEV stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,668. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.63, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.41 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

