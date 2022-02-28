Oaktree Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX)

Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Build Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BGSX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Build Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Build Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Build Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Build Acquisition by 33.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGSX stock remained flat at $$9.72 on Monday. 2,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,655. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Build Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Build Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software and technology-enabled services with a primary focus on North American markets.

