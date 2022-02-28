iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Reduced by First Command Bank

First Command Bank lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 10.8% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $70.50. 13,282,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $74.79.

