Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Gap Down to $6.69

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.35. Quotient Technology shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 4,321 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $146.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,467,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 741,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,148,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,771 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 929.3% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 6,107,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,982,000 after purchasing an additional 134,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,117,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,701,000 after purchasing an additional 911,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile (NYSE:QUOT)

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.