FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $43.21 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0905 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $43.21 million and $3.38 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002280 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003607 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 812,036,373 coins and its circulating supply is 477,598,491 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

