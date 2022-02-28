SafePal 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $17.86 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 28th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $72.40 million and approximately $17.86 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafePal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SafePal has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafePal alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00036056 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000793 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00008081 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 47.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001288 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SFPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.