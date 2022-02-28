BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Gap Down to $17.52

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.52, but opened at $16.13. BP Midstream Partners shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 10,815 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on BPMP. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.12.

The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in BP Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

