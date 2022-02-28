Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Shares Gap Up to $10.57

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.57, but opened at $10.98. Stronghold Digital Mining shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 2,004 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,748,000. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,936,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $7,904,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $7,402,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $6,593,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

