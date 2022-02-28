Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $17.38

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $18.18. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 227,225 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have commented on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.
Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.