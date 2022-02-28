Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $17.38

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $18.18. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 227,225 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SBSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

