UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,394,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156,799 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of TJX Companies worth $487,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TNF LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% in the third quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.69. 230,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,776,421. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $2,967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

