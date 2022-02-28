Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 100 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.50. 51,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,137. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.71 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.72.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

