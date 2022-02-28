UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $557.81 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.71% of Ingersoll Rand worth $557,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IR stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.62. 50,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.48.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

About Ingersoll Rand (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.