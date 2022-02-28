Strategy Asset Managers LLC Increases Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in V.F. by 73.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VFC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.99. 75,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $90.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.
In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.
VFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.
VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.
