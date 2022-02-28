Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RHHVF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $422.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of RHHVF traded up $19.30 on Monday, hitting $380.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,153. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $420.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.20.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

