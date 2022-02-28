Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 112 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 572,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for approximately 3.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.16% of Paychex worth $74,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,800.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 952,274 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Paychex by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.25. 18,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,783. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.74 and a 200 day moving average of $120.20. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

