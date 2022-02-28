Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after purchasing an additional 889,369 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,438,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,352 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,929,000 after purchasing an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.69.

KEYS stock traded down $3.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,271. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $129.09 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,564,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 178,140 shares of company stock worth $35,129,724. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

