Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys Shares of 3,431 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 136,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAP. DA Davidson increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.40.

NYSE:AAP traded down $4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $201.27. 11,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,675. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.19 and a 1 year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.