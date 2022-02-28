Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases 10,491 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 604.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TNF LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $805,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 428.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 470.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 107,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,426. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17.

