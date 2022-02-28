Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 264.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $2.93 on Monday, hitting $145.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,955. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.51 and a 200-day moving average of $168.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 12,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $2,161,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,966 shares of company stock worth $5,368,185 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

