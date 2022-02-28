Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $875,000 Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,076,000 after buying an additional 221,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,555,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after buying an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,094 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.74.

