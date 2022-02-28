WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 15,500 Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PAVmed by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,168,000 after purchasing an additional 57,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PAVmed by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,037,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,837,000 after buying an additional 574,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 181,898 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 478.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,221,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 363,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAVM traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 40,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.20. PAVmed Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

PAVmed, Inc is a commercial-stage technology medical device company, which engages in the commercialization of medical technologies. It operates through the following divisions: GI Health, Minimally Invasive Interventions, Infusion Therapy, and Emerging Innovations. The GI health division consists of the EsoGuard esophageal DNA laboratory developed test, the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, and the EsoCure Esophageal Ablation Device with Caldus technology.

