Grin (GRIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.47 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $14.85 million and $4.47 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,841.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.83 or 0.06847952 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00264408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.75 or 0.00795141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00014658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00069865 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00007473 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.72 or 0.00398410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.49 or 0.00209324 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,112,900 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

