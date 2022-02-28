Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Raised to €156.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €150.00 ($170.45) to €156.00 ($177.27) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($198.86) to €180.00 ($204.55) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.

DBOEY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,632. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Deutsche Börse will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

