Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) PT Raised to €156.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from €150.00 ($170.45) to €156.00 ($177.27) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($198.86) to €180.00 ($204.55) in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($198.41) to €171.20 ($194.55) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.44.
DBOEY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,632. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.75.
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
