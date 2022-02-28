Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 168.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $7.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $10.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

COLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.33. The stock had a trading volume of 11,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,695. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $702.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 5,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $104,352.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $1,130,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $2,882,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

