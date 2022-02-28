Mcdonald Partners LLC Buys 462 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in AbbVie by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,029,000 after acquiring an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.38.

ABBV stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.25. 119,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,289,996. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $258.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $150.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.