Alexandria Capital LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 44.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 56.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,957,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,161 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.
PepsiCo Company Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.
