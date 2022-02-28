Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,024,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $87,861,000 after buying an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BSX. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 217,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,549,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

