1,633 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after buying an additional 438,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,013. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.