Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) SVP Sells $805,420.66 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Grese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.52. 3,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.00 and a 12 month high of $212.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.66%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after buying an additional 218,096 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,910,000 after buying an additional 29,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after buying an additional 41,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 377,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

