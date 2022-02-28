Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Vincent P. Melvin Sells 20,477 Shares

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:ARW traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.51. 11,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,179. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

