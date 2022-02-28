Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,871,578. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com stock traded down $23.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $3,051.91. 8,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,308. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,155.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,320.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,707.04 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

