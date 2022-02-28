MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 1.6% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 37,763 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 32,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $46,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.02. The stock had a trading volume of 125,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,092,397. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.49 billion, a PE ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

