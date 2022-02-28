Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755,382 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of Cigna by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,342,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $669,127,000 after buying an additional 2,178,225 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $350,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,939,658 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $788,769,000 after purchasing an additional 832,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,909,697,000 after acquiring an additional 786,502 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $237.26. The stock had a trading volume of 42,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.97.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 25.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.35.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

