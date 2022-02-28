BP (NYSE:BP) PT Lowered to GBX 500 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($8.16) to GBX 500 ($6.80) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded BP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on BP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.53.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,064,875. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. BP has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BP will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC raised its stake in BP by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 94,580 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 37,099 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in BP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,005,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,669,000 after acquiring an additional 127,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BP by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

