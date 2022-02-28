JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Price Target to GBX 3,050

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($39.44) to GBX 3,050 ($41.48) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($47.60) to GBX 3,600 ($48.96) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,635.20.

Anglo American stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,202. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

