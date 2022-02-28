Barclays Boosts Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Price Target to €12.00

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from €11.50 ($13.07) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from €12.50 ($14.20) to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:IFSUF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.87. 291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20. Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the telco infrastructure business in Italy. The company constructs and operates towers. It offers integrated hosting services to create wireless networks, masts for antennas, cabling, dishes, spaces for equipment, and technological systems for power supply; site access and security management, 24h supervision, and ordinary, corrective and extraordinary maintenance services; and fiber optic connection of transmission sites.

