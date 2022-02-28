Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,992 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.74. 506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,095. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $840.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.77%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.96%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

