Contrasting Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Vistas Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beasley Broadcast Group -0.58% -1.26% -0.42% Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beasley Broadcast Group and Vistas Media Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beasley Broadcast Group $241.43 million 0.23 -$1.41 million ($0.05) -37.79 Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Vistas Media Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beasley Broadcast Group.

Volatility & Risk

Beasley Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beasley Broadcast Group and Vistas Media Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vistas Media Acquisition has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.94%. Given Vistas Media Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vistas Media Acquisition is more favorable than Beasley Broadcast Group.

Summary

Vistas Media Acquisition beats Beasley Broadcast Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. is a multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations. It owns and operates radio stations in the following markets: Atlanta, Augusta, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Fayetteville, Fort Myers-Naples, Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Tampa-Saint Petersburg, West Palm Beach-Boca Raton and Wilmington. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

