Aion Price Up 0.4% This Week (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Aion has a total market cap of $41.26 million and $6.40 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,818.29 or 0.99942443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00070713 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00232645 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00143177 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00284609 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00031296 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About Aion

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

